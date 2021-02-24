New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's
Scoop Podcast: Mott discusses Aussie squad to tour NZ
Aussie coach Matthew Mott offers an insight into the makeup of the 17-player squad to take on New Zealand next month
Cricket Network
24 February 2021, 09:18 AM AEST
Australia's head coach Matthew Mott joined Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the latest episode of the Scoop Podcast to discuss the ins and outs of the 17-players squad named to travel to New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs against the White Ferns from late March.
CommBank tour of New Zealand 2021
Australia ODI & T20I Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck
1st T20: March 28, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 5.10pm AEDT
2nd T20: March 30, McLean Park, Napier, 1pm AEDT
3rd T20: April 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm AEDT
1st ODI: April 4, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9am AEDT
2nd ODI: April 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT
3rd ODI: April 10, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT
All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo