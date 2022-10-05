Scoop Podcast: celebrating tons and uni life with Phoebe Litchfield

On Sunday at North Sydney Oval, 19-year-old Phoebe Litchfield became the NSW Breakers' youngest ever centurion with a suburb 107 that powered her side to their first win of the WNCL season.

On Tuesday morning, Phoebe was back in her university college dorm from where she joined Scoop Podcast hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin chat about everything from her century celebrations, balancing college life with professional cricket and who's got the strongest Tik Tok game in Aussie cricket.

Laura and Emily also recap Queensland's hot start to the WNCL season and take a look at Australia's group for the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa getting underway in February.