Women's Ashes - Test

Scoop Podcast: Test match talking points with Nitschke

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke addresses the big questions ahead of the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge

cricket.com.au

18 June 2023, 09:45 PM AEST

