Scoop Podcast: Test match talking points with Nitschke

That's week one in the books for the Aussie women in England! The two warm-up matches in Leicester and Derby finished in draws, but there were plenty of standout performances and a lot questions still remain ahead of the long-awaited Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge.

In Leicester, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland scored centuries for Australia while Kim Garth was the pick of the bowlers. In Derby, Jess Jonassen who was captaining the side made a very strong case for Test selection with an incredible 1073 not out.

Head coach Shelley Nitschke joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin in England to dissect the big talking points and chat about how the Australians are placed a few days out from the Test match.

The Scoop Podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)