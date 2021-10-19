Weber WBBL|07

Scoop Podcast: Sophie Devine the Super Over queen

Kristen Beams chats through the opening round of WBBL|07, while Sophie Devine chats extensively on why she loves playing in Australia as well as the importance of athletes looking after mental health

cricket.com.au

19 October 2021, 10:49 AM AEST

