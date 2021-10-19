Scoop Podcast: Sophie Devine the Super Over queen

Not even a Tasmanian lockdown could stop the seventh edition of the Weber WBBL starting with a bang in Hobart. On today's episode of the Scoop Podcast, former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to talk through the opening five matches of the tournament.

Beams weighs in on the revitalised Sydney Sixers, why she don't think we'll see a better catch than Bridget Patterson's this summer, as well as why the spinners are having such an impact so far.

Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine also joined Laura and Emily before the tournament got underway for a wide-ranging and entertaining chat about why she loves playing in the WBBL, the importance of athletes looking after their mental health and the upcoming ODI World Cup in New Zealand.