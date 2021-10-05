CommBank Series v India - Test

Scoop Podcast: Stitched up Sophie Molineux wraps up Test

Aussie spinner Sophie Molineux chats about her running repairs during the third ODI as well as shares her thoughts on the future of Test cricket in the women's game

5 October 2021, 03:15 PM AEST

