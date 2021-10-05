Scoop Podcast: Stitched up Sophie Molineux wraps up Test

Now that she's all patched up from a nasty blow to the mouth during Australia's third ODI against India, Aussie spinner Sophie Molineux talks hosts Laura Lolly and Emily Collin through the rollercoaster couple of minutes from asking skipper Meg Lanning to count her teeth, to trying to bowl the last over of a thrilling match without being able to talk.

Sophie also chats about what it meant to see close friend Georgia Wareham receive her Baggy Green, as well as sharing her thoughts around the future of Test match cricket in the women's game.

Also joining us on this week's episode of the Scoop Cricket Podcast is 11-year-old Sydney school student Abbie who created a buzz across social media for her online sports magazine dedicated to covering women's sport - including an excellent WBBL|07 preview! Abbie chats about how she came up with the idea and tells us about her long list of athletes she'd love to meet.