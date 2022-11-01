Scoop Podcast: Winfield-Hill's fresh perspective

Since being dropped by England during the 2022 World Cup, Lauren Winfield Hill - who is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars - has been in the form of her life.

Lauren joins Scoop Podcast hosts Laura and Em to chat about the 'collective spirit' of the young Stars group and why she believes the future is bright for young bowlers Sophie Day and Tess Flintoff.

The Englishwoman also shares the story of her wife and former Brisbane Heat cricketer Courtney's pathway to representing England in the Rugby League World Cup and how the two balance their marriage as professional athletes in different sports.

Finally, Lauren touches on how increased opportunities to play domestic cricket in England and overseas have allowed for a renewed approach to cricket, without the added pressure of reclaiming a spot in the national side.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash