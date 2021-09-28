Scoop Podcast: Tahlia McGrath wraps up thrilling ODI series

On this week's episode of The Scoop, Australian allrounder Tahlia McGrath joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to debrief after her crucial knock alongside Beth Mooney to help Australia to victory in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Tahlia also discusses how Australia reflected after their incredible run of ODI wins came to an end, as well as what it would mean to don the Baggy Green once again in the day-night Test match on the Gold Coast after a host of setbacks in her career so far.