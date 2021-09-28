CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Scoop Podcast: Tahlia McGrath wraps up thrilling ODI series

The Australian allrounder explains how she handles pressure as well as how close she got to giving up bowling for good

cricket.com.au

28 September 2021, 08:43 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo