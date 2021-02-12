Scoop Podcast: The making of 'The Record'

Producers Angela Pippos and Nicole Minchin take listeners inside the making of 'The Record', a series following Australia's path through the T20 World Cup

Cricket Network

12 February 2021, 01:25 PM AEST

