Scoop Podcast: The making of 'The Record'

'Her Films' producers Angela Pippos and Nicole Minchin joined The Scoop to chat about their doco-series 'The Record' which captures Australia's extraordinary journey through the T20 World Cup.

From the unprecedented build up, to the rainy semi-final day at the SCG and the jubilation of the night of March 8 at the MCG, Pippos and Minchin have done an excellent job of retelling one of the most memorable events in the history of Australian sport. The Record launches on Friday 12 February on Amazon Prime.