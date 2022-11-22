Scoop Podcast: WBBL|08 Finals preview

After 56 games of the Weber WBBL regular season, we're down to our four finalists! Ahead of the three finals taking place in Adelaide and Sydney this week, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin offer their predictions on who wins the Eliminator between the Heat and the Hurricanes, and consider whether anyone can knock off the sky-high Sydney Sixers who will host The Final at North Sydney Oval on Saturday evening.

To top off the WBBL Finals action, the Australian squad to travel to India for five T20Is was also named on Tuesday, with Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield the new faces. LJ and Em talk through the ins and outs, and how the Aussies might approach the tour ahead of the T20 World Cup in February.

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes | Karen Rolton Oval | November 23, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Karen Rolton Oval | November 24, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Final: Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

