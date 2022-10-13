Scoop Podcast: bumper WBBL|08 preview

The eighth season of the Weber WBBL gets underway on Thursday night in Mackay with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers.

Before the action gets underway, allow hosts Laura Jolly and Emily to get you up to speed on all the clubs as they chat about off-season moves, the match-winners, the underrated performers and whether or not they have finals potential.

