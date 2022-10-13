Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: bumper WBBL|08 preview

Hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin chat through how every club is placed heading into Weber WBBL|08

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

13 October 2022, 10:20 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo