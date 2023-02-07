Scorecard: Australia v India T20 World Cup warm-up

Brown takes four as Aussies thump India in Cup warm-up

Australia v India

2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

The result: Australia 8-129 (Wareham 32no, Mooney 28; Pandey 2-9) defeated India 86 all out (Sharma 19, Deol 12; Brown 4-17) by 43 runs

Australia won the toss and chose to bat

AUSTRALIA

B Mooney c Yadav b Gayakwad 28 (33b, 3x4)

M Lanning (c) c Ghosh b Pandey 0 (3b)

T McGrath c & b Pandey 2 (7b)

E Perry run out (Radha Yadav) 1 (1b)

A Gardner c Mandhana b Vastrakar 22 (17b, 2x4, 1x6)

G Harris c Ghosh b Vastrakar 4 (6b, 1x4)

A Sutherland b Yadav 4 (8b)

H Graham c Bhatia b Yadav 8 (14b) G Wareham not out 32 (17b, 1x4, 3x6) J Jonassen not out 22 (14b, 4x4) Extras: 6 (2lb, 4wd) DNB: A King

Total: 8-129 (20 overs)

FOW: 1-4 (Lanning, 1.3), 2-9 (McGrath, 3.4), 3-10 (Perry, 3.6), 4-54 (Gardner, 9.4), 5-58 (Mooney, 10.5), 6-62 (Harris, 11.2), 7-72 (Sutherland, 13.6), 8-79 (Graham, 15.4)

R Thakur 3-0-39-0

S Pandey 3-0-9-2

D Sharma 3-0-18-0

R Gayakwad 3-0-21-1

P Vastrakar 3-0-16-2

R Yadav 3-0-22-2

S Verma 2-0-7-0

INDIA

J Rodrigues c Mooney b Garth 0 (2b)

S Verma c Harris b Brown 2 (4b)

S Mandhana (c) c Healy b Brown 0 (3b)

R Ghosh (wk) c Mooney b Brown 5 (9b)

H Deol run out (Lanning) 12 (10b, 2x4)

Y Bhatia lbw Gardner 7 (8b, 1x4)

D Sharma not out 19 (22b, 3x4)

P Vastrakar c McGrath b Perry 9 (9b, 2x4)

S Pandey c Wareham b Gardner 1 (5b)

R Yadav c Harris b Jonassen 1 (6b)

K Sarvani c Schutt b Brown 11 (13b, 2x4)

Extras: 19 (1nb, 18wd)

Total: 86 (15 overs)

FOW: 1-6 (Rodrigues, 0.4), 2-8 (Mandhana, 1.2), 3-12 (Verma, 1.5), 4-22 (Ghosh, 3.3), 5-41 (Bhatia, 5.3), 6-44 (Deol, 6.2), 7-55 (Vastrakar, 8.2), 8-60 (Pandey, 9.4), 9-61 (Yadav, 10.4), 10-86 (Sarvani, 14.6)

K Garth 2-0-12-1

D Brown 3-0-17-4

E Perry 2-0-22-1

A Gardner 3-0-16-2

T McGrath 2-0-11-0

A Sutherland 2-0-5-0

J Jonassen 1-0-2-1