ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Scorecard: Australia v India T20 World Cup warm-up
Check out the full scorecard from Mondays ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match between Australia and India in Cape Town
cricket.com.au
7 February 2023, 04:12 AM AEST
Australia v India
2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
The result: Australia 8-129 (Wareham 32no, Mooney 28; Pandey 2-9) defeated India 86 all out (Sharma 19, Deol 12; Brown 4-17) by 43 runs
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
AUSTRALIA
B Mooney c Yadav b Gayakwad 28 (33b, 3x4)
M Lanning (c) c Ghosh b Pandey 0 (3b)
T McGrath c & b Pandey 2 (7b)
E Perry run out (Radha Yadav) 1 (1b)
A Gardner c Mandhana b Vastrakar 22 (17b, 2x4, 1x6)
G Harris c Ghosh b Vastrakar 4 (6b, 1x4)
A Sutherland b Yadav 4 (8b)
H Graham c Bhatia b Yadav 8 (14b)
G Wareham not out 32 (17b, 1x4, 3x6)
J Jonassen not out 22 (14b, 4x4)
DNB: A King
Total: 8-129 (20 overs)
FOW: 1-4 (Lanning, 1.3), 2-9 (McGrath, 3.4), 3-10 (Perry, 3.6), 4-54 (Gardner, 9.4), 5-58 (Mooney, 10.5), 6-62 (Harris, 11.2), 7-72 (Sutherland, 13.6), 8-79 (Graham, 15.4)
R Thakur 3-0-39-0
S Pandey 3-0-9-2
D Sharma 3-0-18-0
R Gayakwad 3-0-21-1
P Vastrakar 3-0-16-2
R Yadav 3-0-22-2
S Verma 2-0-7-0
INDIA
J Rodrigues c Mooney b Garth 0 (2b)
S Verma c Harris b Brown 2 (4b)
S Mandhana (c) c Healy b Brown 0 (3b)
R Ghosh (wk) c Mooney b Brown 5 (9b)
H Deol run out (Lanning) 12 (10b, 2x4)
Y Bhatia lbw Gardner 7 (8b, 1x4)
D Sharma not out 19 (22b, 3x4)
P Vastrakar c McGrath b Perry 9 (9b, 2x4)
S Pandey c Wareham b Gardner 1 (5b)
R Yadav c Harris b Jonassen 1 (6b)
K Sarvani c Schutt b Brown 11 (13b, 2x4)
Extras: 19 (1nb, 18wd)
Total: 86 (15 overs)
FOW: 1-6 (Rodrigues, 0.4), 2-8 (Mandhana, 1.2), 3-12 (Verma, 1.5), 4-22 (Ghosh, 3.3), 5-41 (Bhatia, 5.3), 6-44 (Deol, 6.2), 7-55 (Vastrakar, 8.2), 8-60 (Pandey, 9.4), 9-61 (Yadav, 10.4), 10-86 (Sarvani, 14.6)
K Garth 2-0-12-1
D Brown 3-0-17-4
E Perry 2-0-22-1
A Gardner 3-0-16-2
T McGrath 2-0-11-0
A Sutherland 2-0-5-0
J Jonassen 1-0-2-1