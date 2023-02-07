ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Scorecard: Australia v India T20 World Cup warm-up

Check out the full scorecard from Mondays ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match between Australia and India in Cape Town

cricket.com.au

7 February 2023, 04:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo