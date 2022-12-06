Not-so-anonymous Boland eyes Adelaide, and beyond

Largely invisible since his Ashes heroics last summer, it won't quite be the same old Scott Boland who fronts up for the Adelaide Test if given the nod this week.

Pat Cummins' quad injury has put Boland, again 12th man for the NRMA Insurance series opener against West Indies in Perth after being overlooked on successive overseas tours this year, squarely back in the frame to resume his Test career in this week's day-night contest.

Not a lot has changed about Boland the bowler; the right-armer whose 18 Test scalps came at the astonishing average of 9.55 is still the tireless workhorse whose dedication to his craft is arguably unmatched in Australian cricket.

Life for Boland the person, however, is different.

Those six English wickets captured for seven runs, taken in a mad MCG euphoria during a dream Boxing Day Test debut, have meant his days as an almost anonymous Sheffield Shield trundler were over.

This was perhaps best summed up by a recent encounter with a child. Boland was walking around his home neighbourhood of Parkdale in Melbourne's southeast with one of his two young daughters, and was told by a kid he had never met before that he had a leak in his garage.

"I was down the street and some kid comes up to me and goes, 'Scotty, you've left your garage door open'," Boland told the Unplayable Podcast, in an episode to be released on Wednesday. "I was like, 'thanks mate – that's weird that you know where I live, but thanks for the help'."

"I'm definitely getting recognised a lot more now, especially around home in Parkdale. I get recognised going down the street a fair bit and end up bumping into people that I'd never usually talk to.

"That's been a bit different."

Teammates have noticed another change in the quiet Victorian.

"What I see in Scott now is his confidence levels have gone up and so he should be," said Nathan Lyon.

"He's a world-class bowler, he's had a limited taste of international cricket but when he's got his opportunity he's done extremely well.

"He's one of the nicest, most humble guys around so it's good to see his shoulders go back a bit and have that confidence to (play) the role that's required."

That could come as soon as Thursday against the Windies on an Adelaide surface Lyon, a former member of the Oval's ground staff, tipped to play similarly to the MCG drop-in pitch Boland famously ran through England on last summer.

Boland during a recent training session at the WACA // Getty

His last few months have been geared around priming himself for exactly this kind of opportunity, having mapped out a carefully-curated program after the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year to prime himself for the home summer as the main reserve behind the first-choice Test quicks.

If a recall does eventuate, Boland agrees he feels more comfortable at the level having also been a reserve on this year’s Pakistan campaign.

"Being able to spend so much time with guys like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc – once you become a bit closer mates with them, I feel like I'm a bit more to open asking them questions at training and stuff like that," he said.

"They've been great for me, they've been pretty much an open book. If I've ever got a question, they've been happy to answer it.

"I met them a few times before the last summer but never really spent an extended amount of time with them. It's nice to be able to train alongside those guys who are obviously the best in the world."

Boland has also allowed himself to cast his gaze further ahead.

With his 34th birthday coming up in April, he knows next year’s Test tours may present his best chance at transforming his legacy from a one-summer wonder into something bigger.

The planned four-Test campaign in India presents a final opportunity for a whole generation of men's players who are desperate to clinch a series win that has become the holy grail of Test cricket.

Having first gotten his chance in the Baggy Green due to his standout returns on lifeless surfaces at domestic level, Boland believes those years of toil will aid him if given a first chance on the subcontinent.

"I feel like if I do get picked on that tour, I've been playing at the Junction Oval and the MCG for the last 10 years, they're wickets that are pretty flat," said Boland.

"I've got my head around what sort of a game plan (you need) if I do play in those conditions.

"Even picking up little things at training like running in with the ball in the other hand (to disguise a reverse-swinging ball), which I haven't really been able to do before.

"Having the time to practice that for an extended amount of time (this year has meant) I could get my head around that.

"It's just little things like just being disciplined – it took us 15 days to win in Pakistan. It's just a different mindset to when you're playing in Australia."

A chance to recreate his Ashes brilliance away from home also looms large in Boland's mind.

The paceman considered taking up offers to play county cricket last year, but his selection for the two overseas tours meant it was unfeasible.

If picked to go to both India and England next year, that will likely be the case again, though Boland insists he wants to play a season in the UK before his career is over.

"I know at some stage in the last few years of my career I want to go over there and experience a summer over there and enjoy the county life," he said.

"Everyone keeps saying it will suit my bowling. I'll have to wait and see if I can get over there.

"We obviously used (the Dukes ball) a few years ago (in the Shield) – I've trained a little bit with the English Dukes ball as well. It's a nice ball, it swings and seams around a bit."

