ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

'New boy' Boland revels in first England outing

When thrown the ball to stem an early onslaught of runs, the Victoria veteran duly delivered, giving Aussie selectors much to ponder ahead of their forthcoming date with England and their 'Bazball' approach

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

9 June 2023, 07:00 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo