Boxing Day selection top of Boland's Christmas wish list

All Scott Boland wants for Christmas is to keep his spot, but he is unsure whether he could receive the additional gift of another seaming surface like the one he decimated England on last year.

Hometown hero Boland may not find out until Boxing Day morning whether he will beat out fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the final place in Australia's XI for the second NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa.

Boland knows the MCG conditions better than just about any other bowler in the world having toiled for a decade on the famous stadium's drop-in pitches before his sensational Test entrance during last year's Ashes.

But Hazlewood, who will need to prove he has recovered from a side strain by bowling multiple spells in the nets on Saturday, has more than 200 Test wickets to his name and his spot in the side, at home at least, has rarely come into question over recent years.

Boland insists there is only goodwill between the pair, having spent the past 12 months picking the brain one of the side's most seasoned operators.

"We get on really well," Boland said of Hazlewood on Friday. "The last couple of months has been great, I've been able to train with him and bowl at the same time as him in the nets and really pick his brains about bowling. We're good mates so whatever happens, happens."

An important factor could be the pitch.

Boland was picked in Melbourne last year for his local knowledge and ability to bowl long spells on the type of dour surface the MCG had become known for, but instead ran riot on a spicy pitch on which Australia won inside three days.

The right-armer has since proved equally effective on a succession of bowler-friendly home tracks, taking his Test wicket aggregate to 25 at 10.36 on a green Gabba deck last week.

Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons did not expect the MCG to offer quite as much assistance.

"It's different in its colour complexion – a little bit less green (than the Gabba). There is some grass on the wicket though, but it is less green. The difference at the moment is it is a little softer than what the Gabba was at this stage I would say," said Sammons.

Boland has made a name for himself in Test cricket as a bowler to be feared on seam-friendly decks, but his reputation domestically was forged on pitches offering little to pacemen.

His 91 Sheffield Shield victims at 25 playing for Victoria in games played at the MCG mostly came on docile pitches until curator Matt Page breathed life into the wicket square after a watershed 2017 Ashes Test that saw the venue receive a "poor" pitch rating from the ICC.

"There were stages during Shield games where you'd rock up and it'd look like a one-day wicket," Boland said of the MCG, where he made his first-class debut back in 2011.

"We'd want the wicket to spin as a team because we had some really good spin options, but it never really spun, it never really broke up, there were never really footmarks on the wicket at all – it was always the same thing.

"There were countless draws where it didn't even look like being a result.

"Now 'Pagey' has come in and is leaving a bit more grass on the wicket, got a bit more pace in the wicket which is nice. When it's like that there's a really good contest between bat and ball."

Whether he plays on Boxing Day or not, Boland has accepted there will be some degree of rotation between seam-bowling options over the coming months for the final two home Tests of the summer, before tours of India and England as well as a possible World Test Championship final appearance.

"Last year I wasn't in the squad at all (to begin the summer) so to now be in the squad and training and playing in these last few games has been great. I’m absolutely loving it," said the 33-year-old.

"We're in really good place with our fast-bowling stocks. We've said it over the last little bit that it's going to take five, six, seven fast bowlers to get through five Tests here (at home), four in India and then another five or six in England.

"It's not going to be the same two or three guys like it might have been in the past … guys like Ness (Michael Neser), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson as well, there's a great group of fast bowlers."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

