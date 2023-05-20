The sacrifices keeping Boland fresh for Ashes assault

While he may have sent down more balls than anyone else in the Marsh Sheffield Shield since 2017, Scott Boland knows he doesn't have unlimited deliveries left in him.

Although still fresh on the international scene, Boland turned 34 in April and the veteran seamer has already had to make sacrifices to make the most of his remaining years in the game.

After his hugely successful debut Test series 18 months ago, he opted against playing county cricket the following two winters, not because he wouldn't have loved to, but to maintain his longevity in the sport.

It leaves the Victorian in a conundrum. Despite seemingly having the desired attributes to be a successful bowler in the UK - the recently retired Trent Copeland believes he will be "an absolute nightmare to face in English conditions" - Boland hasn't played any cricket there since he was a key member of the Indigenous squad's tour in 2018.

In fact, he hasn't even returned to England since that trip half a decade ago.

"I've wanted to (play county cricket)," Boland told cricket.com.au.

"But I know my body, that if I'm at a stage where I'm getting tired, I want to keep my career going for as long as I can. I don't want to burn out.

"(I avoid) bowling balls that aren't as important to me as bowling for Victoria or bowling for Australia.

"(I wanted to) come into the (Australian) summer being pretty fresh. That's when I'm playing my best.

"I did have the opportunity to play county cricket this year, but I prioritised being a bit fresher going into six Tests in two months."

While he may not have much in-person experience at the Ashes venues (although he did play at The Oval in 2018), Boland has been exploring all avenues to give him the best chance of success come June and July.

Boland has been familiarising himself with the Dukes ball, which he's been using in training since the domestic season finished with the Sheffield Shield final in March.

With the English Dukes ball featuring a more prominent seam than its Australian counterpart the Kookaburra, Boland says he feels like he's "always in the game".

"It does take a little bit of adjusting, but after one or two sessions you can get a handle on it," Boland said.

He's also been leaning on the experience of his captain, Pat Cummins.

Cummins was the standout bowler from the 2019 Ashes series, playing all five Tests and taking 29 wickets at an average of 19.62.

Boland has been leaning on Pat Cummins for guidance on bowling in England // Getty

"I've spoken to Paddy about the ball, how he holds it, and what he's thinking when it's moving so far," Boland said.

"He also said you don't need to chase wickets. If the conditions are in your favour and you don't get a wicket in one spell, the ball will still be moving so you'll be every chance in your next spell."

And there's also the threat of "flat wickets" from the England camp.

Last month England captain Ben Stokes admitted the England management had been in contact with ground staff at the five venues hosting the Ashes Tests.

"We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly," Stokes said.

But flat wickets aren't daunting to Boland.

Drafted into the Australian side on Boxing Day in 2021 for his expertise on the oft-lifeless Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, Boland's experience in getting results with very little assistance equalled immediate results at Test level.

And Boland feels like his teammates' experience on the traditionally more batter-friendly surfaces of Australia will hold them in good stead should the wickets in England end up being not as conducive to fast bowling as normal.

"We're probably more suited to playing on flat wickets," Boland said of his bowling partners.

"We do it a touch more than the English guys do.

"(And) it's going to suit our batters just as much as it will theirs.

"Bowling on flat wickets to Marnus (Labuschagne) and 'Smudge' (Steve Smith) and 'Heady' (Travis Head) and Dave Warner will be just as hard as us bowling to them."

The Aussies used five different quicks in the 2019 Ashes in a premeditated plan to not only match different bowlers to conditions but to keep their strike weapons fresh.

Cummins (five matches) was the constant but the rotation of Josh Hazlewood (four matches), Peter Siddle (three), James Pattinson (two) and Mitchell Starc (one) proved to be a sound strategy for the visitors who retained the Ashes on enemy turf for the first time in 18 years.

Boland in full flight during the Marsh Sheffield Shield final in March // Getty

And Boland is confident a similar method could be used given there will be six Tests in eight weeks.

"It will be tough for fast bowlers to play all six games," Boland said.

"I'm definitely preparing to play. It could be at the start, it could be halfway through, I'm not sure.

"But I'm planning to play and excited to play whenever they choose me."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval