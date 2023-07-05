Boland firms for recall in 'careful' Hazlewood approach

Cummins reiterates stumping stance, offers clues to XI

Scott Boland is firming for an Ashes recall as Australia captain Pat Cummins indicated Josh Hazlewood may be rested from the third Test at Headingley.

Todd Murphy looks certain to play his fifth Test, and his first as the only frontline spinner, after Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series due to a torn calf, and could be joined by his Victorian teammate Boland in a side aiming to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

"Nathan isn't available, so you’d think 'Murph' would pretty much come straight in," said Cummins.

Australian players and coaches inspected a grassy Leeds surface 48 hours out from the third Test, with reports that England are set to shake-up the balance of their side by replacing injured No.3 Ollie Pope with an extra fast bowler, suggesting the hosts are bracing for another batter-friendly surface.

After missing the World Test Championship final, Hazlewood has bowled 56 overs without issue in the first two Tests against England but Australia are wary of overworking the paceman who has suffered a litany of injury issues in recent years.

None of the Australian bowlers who featured at Lord's trained on Tuesday given the short three-day turnaround between the second and third Tests.

"He would be the obvious one you'd be a bit more careful of," Cummins said of Hazlewood, who played just 11 of 28 previous Tests before this tour having battled side and Achilles injuries over the past 24 months.

"The tour so far for him has gone as well as he could have hoped – no injuries, but he is kind of in uncharted territory for the last year or two.

"I think there will be some conversation around that.

"I think he bowled (about) 25 and 35 (overs in the two Ashes Tests) which isn't extreme numbers, but again you weigh up this game versus the last two, how he's tracking so we'll work through that … you don't want to put anyone in higher risk than you'd like knowing that there's a couple of fresh guys on the bench that can come straight in."

Boland was replaced by Mitchell Starc for the second Test // Getty

Boland was Australia's most potent bowler in the WTC final, notably knocking over Virat Kohli with a supreme piece of fast bowling on the final day, but came under fire in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The normally miserly right-armer went at more than five runs an over for the game as England went after him with an aggression he had not previously faced before in first-class or Test cricket.

Another factor for Australia's selectors would be Hazlewood offering more pace and height, making him a more threatening exponent of the short-ball tactics both teams employed extensively at Lord's.

While England have suggested Headingley might offer pacemen more than the first two pitches of the series, the UK Telegraph has reported the hosts are set to add an extra bowler and shift Harry Brook up to No.3 after Ollie Pope was ruled out for the series.

Such a line-up would indicate they are more concerned about bolstering their ability to take 20 wickets than they are with scoring enough runs.

Either way, Boland is a proven flat-track specialist, having cut his teeth on lifeless MCG pitches before getting his chance at Test level, while also proving to be a handful when conditions are tilted in the bowler's favour.

That was the case for a brief period during the Birmingham Test when he delivered a virtually unplayable spell under heavy cloud cover.

It's why the Australians have put Boland onto equal footing with Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc at the selection table, and ahead of the squad's other paceman Michael Neser, with Cummins noting the 34-year-old had handled England's aggression with more poise as the first Test progressed.

"Even between innings he made some adjustments," Cummins said of Boland.

"With Scotty we have such high standards of him because of how well he bowled (to start his Test career). You saw in that little stretch where conditions were in our favour how damaging he could be.

"You could argue we haven’t got the best of conditions this tour so far.

"We are super confident with either Scotty or 'Nes' (Neser) that’d they do a super job … we’d have to have a look at the wicket but think Scotty would be the obvious one."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood