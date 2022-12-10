Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Impeccable Boland outdoes himself yet again

Australia's cult hero Scott Boland achieved yet another feat in the Adelaide Test, but revealed he still gets 'really nervous' in the first innings each match despite all his success

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

10 December 2022, 11:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo