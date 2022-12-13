Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Boland gets Gabba nod over Neser, hunts new heights

Scott Boland has been handed the third seamer's spot in Brisbane, as the fan favourite approaches even more Test records against South Africa

Louis Cameron in Brisbane

13 December 2022, 03:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

