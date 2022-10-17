Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Abbott puts focus back on red-ball with Shield stretch

NSW allrounder Sean Abbott is set to play his first red-ball game in close to a year as he looks to push a case to move up the pecking order of Test candidates

AAP

17 October 2022, 11:38 AM AEST

