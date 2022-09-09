Australia v New Zealand ODIs - Men

Patient Abbott content to bide his time in Aussie squad

Sean Abbott has only cracked Australia's 50-over XI six times in eight years, but the allrounder is happy to keep biding his time

Josh Schonafinger in Cairns

9 September 2022, 03:00 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo