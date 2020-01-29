Abbott set for finals return with Sixers

Sydney Sixers have received a massive boost for their KFC BBL qualifying final against Melbourne Stars with paceman Sean Abbott available for selection.

Abbott has missed the Sixers' past nine matches after suffering a side strain in a thrilling Super Over win over crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder at the SCG on December 28.

In his absence, the Sixers powered through the tournament to finish in second place behind the Stars and will face off in The Qualifier on Friday night at the MCG, with the winner to host the BBL|09 Final on Saturday, February 8.

The untimely injury ruled Abbott out of Big Bash and national duties – he was named in Australia's ODI squad for their tour of India this month – but the 27-year-old has been back bowling full steam in the nets and is confident of playing on Friday should he pull up fine after tomorrow's training session in Melbourne.

"I had my third bowl off my long run today and I'll have another one tomorrow down in Melbourne," Abbott told reporters today at the SCG.

"I've been playing lots of golf so I'd say I've been cleared (to return).

"See how tomorrow goes, hopefully executing all my skills with the ball and the bat and then make a call."

Abbott was the competition's leading wicket-taker when he went down with injury last month.

In five games he captured 11 wickets while conceding just 7.40 runs an over, an impressive figure given he bowls in the Powerplay and the final overs of the innings.

Despite not playing for more than a month, the right-armer sees no reason why he won't pick up right where he left off.

"I feel like I've got enough games under my belt now and enough self-awareness to cope with whatever comes my way on Friday night," Abbott said

"My body might hold me back from bowling 100 per cent – I might not be able to get the ball down there as quick – but today went really well in the nets.

"I'm assuming tomorrow will go really well in the nets as well.

"I don't see why Friday will be any different from when I started the tournament."

While Abbott is a huge in for the Sixers they will be without the services of English import Tom Curran, who has left for South Africa to join England's limited-overs squad.

Curran has been one of Sydney's best this season, taking 22 wickets while chipping in with crucial, match-winning runs.

Abbott says he's learned a lot from Curran over the past two seasons, particularly with the bat, and will look to fill the hole the Englishman has left.

"We both bowl at pretty similar times in the game," he said. "One or two (overs) in the Powerplay, not as many through the middle, then at the death.

"But we each have our own strengths that separate us from each other.

"Spending quite a lot of time with Tommy over the last two seasons has been great.

"It's sort of been pushing me along to strive for better performances with the bat, and really wanting that contest and chance with the bat.

"I'm pretty fortunate I've been able to spend the last two seasons with a player like Tommy."

The Sixers and Stars shared the honours with one win each in their two meetings this year but enter Friday's blockbuster trending in opposite directions.

The Sixers have won their past three matches while the Stars have lost their past three after wrapping up top spot on the competition table.

But Abbott says he will not be looking at current form lines went the two sides clash on Friday, expecting the minor premiers full of match-winners to put up a strong fight for the right to host the Final.

"Although they're not playing their best cricket at the minute, you sort of have to forget about that I suppose, and play them on their merits on the night, get on with the job and take them for what they are, which is a team that has won most of their games and got themselves into first position," he said.

"Quite a lot of their players are in the team of the tournament.

"So I wouldn't worry too much about performances gone, because they're quite hungry – finishing first and having not won the tournament yet.

"I think they'll be pretty keen to lift the trophy this year after coming second last year."