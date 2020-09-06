England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Aussies bat first in must-win T20 clash

Both teams unchanged for second match in Southampton with the visitors needing a win to stay alive in the series

Sam Ferris

6 September 2020, 10:48 PM AEST

@samuelfez

