Aussies bat first in must-win T20 clash

Australia will bat first in the must-win second T20 international against England in Southampton.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat as the tourists resisted making any changes to the XI that lost by two runs on Friday.

England are also unchanged, knowing a win in Southampton would seal the series with a match to spare.

Australia lose by two runs in international return

Australia's middle order has come under scrutiny following the dramatic collapse in the series opener with the match seemingly under control.

Requiring a little more than a run a ball with six overs to go and nine wickets in hand, Australia lost 4-9 in 13 deliveries to relinquish the momentum to the hosts.

Steve Smith was out sweeping for 18, followed by Glenn Maxwell second ball, David Warner was bowled backing away for 58 before Alex Carey was castled by paceman Mark Wood for one from five balls.

Marcus Stoinis, a gun opening batter in the KFC BBL, entered at No.5 and was left unbeaten on 23, striking just one boundary (a powerful six in the final over) from his 18 deliveries.

Australia is light on middle-order specialists as most of the squad's batters bat at the top of the order for their respective T20 teams.

Vice-captain Pat Cummins said patience is the key as Australia search for a successful candidate.

"They're all the best players when they go back and play the domestic comps," Cummins said on Saturday.

"You could argue that (batting in the) middle order is one of the hardest (roles) in any cricket. That's what we've identified, is that we've got to give guys a go in that (middle order).

"Someone like MS Dhoni, he was the best in the world at it because he played three or four hundred ODI games … We know it's not going to happen overnight.

"That's been a common theme that the selectors and Finchy (captain Aaron Finch) have spoken about. We've identified roles and want to give them a long run in that. We've got the right squad, it's just about getting plenty of games into everyone."

England have added Sussex opening batter Phil Salt as a reserve to their ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia at Old Trafford starting Friday.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

England XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST

September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST