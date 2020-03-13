Coronavirus fears force first Australian game cancellation

Second XI match between NSW Metro and Victoria in Wollongong has been called off, the first cricket match to be cancelled in Australia due to COVID-19

Louis Cameron

13 March 2020, 03:35 PM AEST

