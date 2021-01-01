Australian XI selector: Pick your side for third Test

Pick your Australian XI to face India in the Vodafone Test Series using the module below

The axing of Joe Burns means we already know that Australia will have a new opening combination for the third Vodafone Test against India at the SCG from January 7, but the identity of the two men at the top order is far from clear a week out from the match.

Plenty hinges on the recovery of David Warner, who assistant coach Andrew McDonald flagged this week could return to the side even if he's not quite 100 per cent fit, such is his importance to the Australian batting line-up.

Also back in contention is Will Pucovski, who has returned to the squad and is progressing well from his latest concussion, suffered in early December during an Australia A match.

But selector Trevor Hohns this week said the right-hander still needs to complete Cricket Australia's 'return to play' concussion protocols and also an independent assessment before he's cleared to make what would be his Test debut.

Marcus Harris – who averages 24 from his nine Tests but made a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season – has been with the Australia Test squad throughout the summer, and is another specialist opener that could come into contention should Warner not recover sufficiently from his groin strain.

The decision on the opening combination could have flow-on effects for further down the order. Do selectors opt for two specialist openers, or has Matthew Wade done enough to hold a spot and get another chance in Sydney and Brisbane.

If two specialist openers is the preferred path, what becomes of Wade? Slot him back into the middle order at the expense of Travis Head or Cameron Green?

And is Sydney the place for in-form Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to make his Test debut with the pitch traditionally one of the most spin-friendly in the country.

Australia and India are tied 1-1 after two Tests of the Vodafone Test Series, and Australia need an outright series win to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy they last held in 2014-15.

National Selection Panel chairman Trevor Hohns and selectors George Bailey and Justin Langer, the head coach, will have plenty to work out over the next week.

But will their selections match those of the Australian public?

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT