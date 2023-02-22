ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Seven World Cup classics between Australia and India

Ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Newlands on Thursday, take a look back and some classic contests between the two sides

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

22 February 2023, 02:45 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo