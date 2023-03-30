World Test Championship Final 2023

Test Championship final to be shown on free-to-air TV

The highly anticipated clash between Australia and India at The Oval starting on June 7 will be broadcast on free-to-air television in Australia

Dave Middleton

30 March 2023, 10:42 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

