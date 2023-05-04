'True icon': Ismail retires from international cricket

One of the game's fastest bowlers has played her final game for South Africa but will continue on the global T20 circuit

Reuters

4 May 2023, 08:05 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo