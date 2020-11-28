Rebel WBBL|06

Ismail lives out Thunder dream after sleepless night

A diminutive South African and tall allrounder from the NSW north coast combined to steer the Sydney Thunder to their second WBBL title

Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

28 November 2020, 11:07 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo