ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

'Foot on throat': Proteas set sights on Australia

Pace bowler Shabnim Ismail insists the hosts can get into the rarely-required tail of the world champs when they meet in a historic T20 World Cup final

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

25 February 2023, 07:39 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo