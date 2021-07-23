Vodafone Men's Ashes

Warne's Ashes tip for England leg-spinner

Legendary tweaker Shane Warne is predicting leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will play a big part for England in the Ashes next summer

PA

23 July 2021, 01:14 PM AEST

