Warne and the Don: their Baggy Green connection

Shane Warne's Baggy Green cap raised more than $1m for bushfire victims, and has now joined Don Bradman's on permanent display in Bowral

Cricket Network

27 August 2020, 07:32 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo