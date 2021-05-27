Spin Doctor: The man behind Shane Warne's flipper

In his book 'Born Lucky', former Victoria captain Jack Potter remembers the moment he introduced a young Shane Warne to the flipper

Martin Smith

27 May 2021, 12:29 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

