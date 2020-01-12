Who ya gonna call: legends recruit for Bushfire Bash

Hall of Famers Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will be hitting the phones over the next couple of weeks on a recruitment drive looking for the biggest names in cricket and entertainment to play in next month's bushfire relief charity match.

Ponting and Warne will captain the two teams that will compete in a star-studded Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8 as a curtain raiser to the KFC BBL final at a venue still to be determined.

Already confirmed for the match are ex-Australia stars Warne, Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell, while Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will take part in a non-playing capacity.

But Ponting suggested the likes of former India captains Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni and West Indies legend Brian Lara have been approached, with the two skippers set to call in some favours to stack the teams with as many high-profile men's and women's players and celebrities as possible.

"As soon as I got the call from (Cricket Australia CEO) Kev Roberts I couldn't put my hand up quick enough just to be able to be involved," Ponting said alongside Warne today in Melbourne.

"It's up to us now to drag as many of our mates into it as well and hopefully we can get some quite contemporary players to be part of the day. It is going to be a hugely special day.

"I want to make it really clear to Warnie that all the fast bowlers will be on my team. I have Lee, Johnson, Gillespie, McGrath.

"I think people have been talking to players of different countries, like Tendulkar and Dhoni (and Lara), players of that ilk.

"We can only reach out to them and see if they want to help out in what's been a pretty tragic time in Australia.

"All those guys that have been here who have toured with different countries have had a great time in Australia, whether it's playing here (at the MCG) or out and about.

"Sometimes it can be amazing what people will do to try and help others out in difficult times.

"We can only ask. Warnie's got most of them on speed dial."

Warne, Ponting come together for bushfire relief

Warne won't like the idea of facing Lee again after the express paceman broke his arm with a rapid full toss in an exhibition match at Lord's celebrating the iconic venue's 200th birthday.

And with Ponting claiming all the quicks, Warne chuckled when assessing who might be on his team.

"It looks like I'm going to have all the old geriatrics that can't get it down the other end and all the guys that think they can play cricket," said Warne.

"Let's hope Brett Lee makes them bounce rather than bowl beamers this time. Binga, watch out."

But Warne, whose Baggy Green cap was auctioned off for more than $1 million for the bushfire relief, is proud to be involved in helping the victims and firefighters who have been impacted by the catastrophic bushfires around the country.

"Everyone's trying to do their bit," he said.

"The images that we've all seen have touched people around the world and everyone is trying to do their bit.

"It's great that Cricket Australia have got behind this, pulling it together quite quickly.

"Hopefully a few big names will get involved as well from all sorts, whether it be music or film, TV, sport from all different codes.

"It's a fantastic initiative, let's hope we raise lots of funds."