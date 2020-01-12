Who ya gonna call: legends recruit for Bushfire Bash

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will be calling in some favours to stack their teams for the bushfire charity match

Sam Ferris

12 January 2020, 09:30 PM AEST

@samuelfez

