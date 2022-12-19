Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Warne to be honoured at emotional Boxing Day Test

This summer's Boxing Day Test, the first at the MCG since the passing of Shane Warne, will feature a number of tributes to Australia's greatest ever bowler

Dave Middleton

19 December 2022, 06:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

