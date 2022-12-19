Warne to be honoured at emotional Boxing Day Test

Shane Warne's 50 best wickets on home soil

The MCG was his favourite theatre, so it's only fitting that this summer's Boxing Day Test will honour the late, great Shane Warne.

The ground – which saw Warne claim his 700th Test wicket in his final Test appearance at the venue in the 2006 Ashes Test – will feature a number of tributes this summer following Warne's shock passing in March, aged 52.

The second NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa will include a range of tributes to the late King of Spin on day one, with fans encouraged to wear a wide brim hat and zinc like Warne himself favoured.

The Baggy Green will temporarily be set aside by Australia's players, with players to wear Warne's favoured wide-brim floppy hat instead

A pre-match ceremony will acknowledge the significance of the MCG in Warne's life and career, and the great man's own floppy hat and a ball will stand at the entrance to the field for players to file past on their way out for the pre-match anthems.

Warne’s Test cap number 350 will be painted on the MCG turf square of the wicket for the duration of the Test match.

That carries on a tradition started when the late Phillip Hughes had his Test cap No.408 painted on the Adelaide Oval turf in the wake of his death in 2014, and Andrew Symonds had his number 388 painted on the outfield in Townsville for ODIs against New Zealand earlier this summer.

At 3.50pm on Boxing Day, the game will pause momentarily with a graphic of Warne will be displayed on the big screen with a special highlights package paying tribute to Warne’s outstanding career to play out across the MCG’s screens and on broadcast.

The MCG became a focal point for the outpouring of grief following Warne's death in March. The Great Southern Stand was renamed the Shane Warne Stand, officially unveiled at the legend's state funeral service at the venue by his children.

His statue outside the ground, unveiled in 2011 five years after his final Test at the venue, was inundated with flowers and other tributes, such as the odd meat pie and beer can.

Warne's BBL club, the Melbourne Stars, have already paid tribute to their original club icon with an emotional tribute at their first match at the venue since his passing.

Maxwell wears a Warne tribute top at the Stars' BBL opener // Getty

The match against Hobart paused after the 23rd ball for standing ovation as players joined fans and coaching staff from both teams joined in paying tribute.

Stars players wore warm-up tops emblazoned with the number 23 – the number Warne wore in limited-overs internationals during his career – and the BBL club has permanently retired the number.

Warne, regarded by many as Australia's greatest ever bowler, was recently elevated to 'Legend' status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

He was just the fifth cricketer to be awarded the most prestigious sporting honour that can be bestowed on an Australian.

He joins Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee as cricketers whose achievements "are considered part of Australian folklore".

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

