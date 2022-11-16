KFC BBL|12

Veteran Marsh targeting club return ahead of BBL

WA's drought-breaking Sheffield Shield-winning skipper is unlikely to play for his state before the Big Bash after suffering another calf strain following offseason knee surgery

Jack Paynter

16 November 2022

