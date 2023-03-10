Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA great Marsh calls time on rollercoaster ride

Western Australia's all-time leading run scorer and Sheffield Shield-winning captain announces immediate retirement to bring curtain down on stellar 22-year career

Andrew Ramsey

10 March 2023, 05:31 PM AEST

