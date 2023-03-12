Sheffield Shield run home: Bulls or Vics to challenge WA

The 2022-23 Marsh Sheffield Shield title race is down to three with only Queensland or Victoria able to challenge Western Australia in this season's decider.

WA locked up top spot and hosting rights of the final with a thumping nine-wicket win over Tasmania in their last match and ended the Tigers' season in the process.

Queensland jumped Victoria into second despite both teams securing big wins over South Australia and NSW respectively, with the Bulls' 1.89 bonus points in their first innings compared to the Vics' 1.49 enough to bridge the 0.14 difference prior to the penultimate round.

They now hold a slender 0.36-point lead over Victoria and should both teams record the same result (win, lose or draw) in their final regular season fixture, then bonus points will be the deciding factor in who progresses to face WA the following week. Here's a reminder of how the points system works:

Teams get six points for an outright win, one point for a draw, plus 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 they score during the first 100 overs of their first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs recevies 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs earns 1 point).

Here's how Queensland and Victoria can secure their spot in the 2022-23 decider:

1. Western Australia (50.6 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Drawn: 2 | Lost: 1 | Total BP: 12.6

March 14-17 v Victoria (WACA)

With top spot secure for another season, WA have opted to rest a couple of their in-form quicks for their clash with Victoria ahead of the final beginning on March 23. Matthew Kelly will miss the fixture after a heavy workload across both the first-class and 50-over formats, while Joel Paris developed back soreness in the win over Tasmania. David Moody returns to the squad and WA second XI quick Liam Haskett is in line to make his debut.

Marsh right at home in Shield return with blistering ton

Captain Mitch Marsh – who scored a stunning century against the Tigers – and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will miss the rest of the domestic season due to Australia's three-match ODI series in India, paving the way for the return of Josh Philippe and Ashton Turner, who was 12th man against Tasmania after more than two years out of WA's red-ball set up.

WA squad v Victoria: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, David Moody, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner, Teague Wyllie

WA champion Marsh reflects on illustrious 22-year career

2. Queensland (39.09 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 4 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 2 | Total BP: 12.09

March 14-17 v Tasmania (Blundstone Arena)

That Queensland is in second spot is largely down to their inspirational skipper Jimmy Peirson who again rescued them from a top-order collapse against the Redbacks. Having arrived at the crease with the Bulls in trouble at 5-99 in reply to South Australia's first innings 272, Peirson's aggressive 90 was enough to give the Bulls a lead and push them past Victoria who batted slower in their first innings against NSW in Albury.

QUICK SINGLE History awaits for in-form Queensland pace pair

Their first job in Hobart this week is to win the match, but should Victoria also beat WA at the WACA, they will need to keep an eye on the bonus point situation. Queensland enter the final round ahead of Victoria by 0.36 points. That advantage could play out in a couple of ways, such as if Queensland can at least stay within 35 runs of whatever the Vics post in the first 100 overs of their first innings, while any difference in first-innings wickets will also affect this.

If Queensland lose and Victoria win the Bulls' season is over. If Queensland and Victoria both draw it will again come down to bonus points.

If Queensland lose and Victoria draw, then the Bulls would need to make up the 0.64 points they would be behind the Vics in bonus points, either by taking seven more first-innings wickets, or scoring at least 265 runs and being 65 ahead of whatever Victoria get, or some combination of both, all within the first 100 overs.

Neser goes top of Shield tally with seven-wicket match

3. Victoria (38.73 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 4 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 2 | Total BP: 11.73

March 14-17 v Western Australia (WACA)

First they must win at a venue where they haven't won at since October 2018, but if Queensland also win their clash with Tasmania, then the Vics need to secure 0.37 more bonus points than the Bulls to move into second spot. To do that they either need to score a minimum of 237 runs, and 37 more than what Queensland make, or take four more wickets than the Bulls in the first 100 overs of each teams' first innings. A combination of both would also get the Vics through to face WA; for example, if Victoria take two more wickets than Queensland in the first 100 overs of the first innings, then they would only need to score a minimum of 217 runs and 17 more than the Bulls.

Also in Victoria's favour is they'll face an understrength WA bowling unit with Matthew Kelly and Joel Paris rested, with Charlie Stobo to lead the attack for the first time after his seven wickets in their previous match.

Short's super streak continues with second Shield ton

Should Queensland and Victoria finish level on total points, the first tie-breaker is outright wins – currently four apiece before this final round. If that remains the same, the teams would then need to be split by a complicated quotient formula.

That quotient is determined by first dividing a team's total number of runs scored in the season by the number of wickets lost. Separately, the total number of runs conceded in the season is divided by the number of wickets taken. The runs scored percentage is then divided by the runs conceded figure, and the team with highest quotient will advance.

Queensland (1.26) enters the final round with a narrow quotient advantage over Victoria (1.2).

Victoria squad v WA: Will Sutherland (c), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Cameron McClure, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, James Seymour. Matt Short

4. South Australia (26.09 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 2 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 4 | Pen.: -2 | Total BP: 13.09

March 14-17 v NSW (Karen Rolton Oval)

There's plenty of positives for the Redbacks this season – the form of new recruit Ben Manenti (447 runs and 21 wickets), Daniel Drew (487 runs), Nathan McSweeney (465 runs) and Spencer Johnson (15 wickets in two games), and being the only side to beat WA so far are just a few – but ultimately their season was ended by a horror collapse of 10-50 in their second innings against Queensland in the penultimate round of the season.

They return home to Karen Rolton Oval this week to face a struggling NSW outfit, which is the corresponding fixture last season where the state started to turn their fortunes around with their first Sheffield Shield win in more than two years. That match was where McSweeney broke through with 99 not out to guide the Redbacks to a famous five-wicket win, and where they also blooded young quick Jordan Buckingham and batters Thomas Kelly and Bailey Capel.

South Australia squad v NSW: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Kelvin Smith

Spencer continues stunning Shield start with seven

5. Tasmania (25 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 2 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 4 | Total BP: 10

March 14-17 v Queensland (Blundstone Arena)

The Tigers will be looking to finish off a disappointing season on a high as being belted in their past two games by ladder-leaders WA. They can also shape who travels west to face them in the final as victory over Queensland would end their season if Victoria managed to knock off WA at the WACA.

But it's not all doom and gloom for Tasmania – injury-plagued recruit Billy Stanlake got through a red-ball match for the first time in almost two years with 1-25 from 10 overs in the second XI against Victoria, while Gabe Bell collected five wickets in that match and fringe batter Charlie Wakim made 161.

6. New South Wales (13.42 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 0 | Drawn: 4 | Lost: 5 | Pen.: -2 | Total BP: 11.42

March 14-17 v South Australia (Karen Rolton Oval)

The good news is their nightmare summer is almost over. The bad news is if they don't win their final match of 2022-23 it will be their worst season in their 130 years of Sheffield Shield history. Having already secured the unwanted record of the state's all-time longest winless run with their 10-wicket loss to Victoria in Albury, anything short of a win against the Redbacks will make it only the second time that they've not won a game all season with the last and only occurrence being the 1938-39 season.

QUICK SINGLE NSW drop Patterson as end to nightmare summer nears

Skipper Kurtis Patterson – one of only two Blues to score a century this season – has been dropped for the final match of the summer with veteran Moises Henriques to lead in his absence. Blake Nikitaras has also been dropped for the final round with Jason Sangha recalled to the squad following his century and half-century in the second XI last week alongside Ryan Hackney.

NSW squad v South Australia: Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Blake MacDonald, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain