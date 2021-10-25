Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Ashes selection clues lurking in 'forgotten' Test squad

While the exercise of picking Australia's last Test squad was purely academic, it may offer some hints as to who is in line for an Ashes berth this summer

Andrew Ramsey

25 October 2021, 08:46 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo