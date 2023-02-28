Sheffield Shield run home: Bonus points key to spot in final

The battle for the second spot in this season's Marsh Sheffield Shield decider could come down to bonus points with four teams still a chance to challenge Western Australia for the title.

The reigning champions are all but secure in the top two having won five of their eight games in 2022-23 to sit almost 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

Less than a point separates Victoria and Queensland in second and third with those two states in the best position to take on WA to be crowned this season's Sheffield Shield champions.

Should those two states slip up in the final two rounds, both South Australia and Tasmania could overtake them with wins in each of their last two matches of the regular season.

And with just 7.24 points separating second from fifth, first-innings bonus points loom as a crucial tiebreaker to determine this season's second finalist. Here's a reminder of how the points system works:

Teams get six points for an outright win, one point for a draw, plus 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 they score during the first 100 overs of their first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs recevies 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs earns 1 point).

We take a look at how the top five teams can secure a spot in the 2022-23 decider:

1. Western Australia (42.26 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 5 | Drawn: 2 | Lost: 1 | Total BP: 10.26

March 2-5 v Tasmania (WACA)

March 14-17 v Victoria (WACA)

Barring calamitous back-to-back losses with no first-innings bonus points in their final two fixtures of the season at home against Tasmania and Victoria (and two wins each to Victoria and Queensland), the reigning champions will play in this season's Sheffield Shield final. And should they win either of those two remaining matches, they will host the final at the WACA Ground for a second straight season.

Having broken a 23-year Sheffield Shield title drought last March, WA are hunting back-to-back titles for the first time since that star-studded 1998-99 side. Their only blip this summer was a 164-run loss to South Australia, which came less than a week after the Perth Scorchers secured their fifth KFC BBL crown.

Cameron Bancroft (767 runs at 63.91) has been outstanding and is the competition's leading run-scorer this season, with an epic 176 not out last week against Tasmania doing his chances of a Test recall for the Ashes no harm. Matt Kelly (27 wickets) has filled the void left by Lance Morris's (27) national call up, with Corey Rocchiccioli (20), Joel Paris (17), Aaron Hardie (11) and Charlie Stobo (10) all chipping in.

Bancroft in rare air with 19th Sheffield Shield century

2. Victoria (31.34 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 2 | Total BP: 10.34

March 2-5 v NSW (Albury)

March 14-17 v Western Australia (WACA)

Three wins on the trot either side of BBL|12 has lifted Victoria from fifth to second and into the box seat for a shot at redemption after missing out on the title last year after WA gained more first innings bonus points in the drawn final. But they'll likely need to win their last two matches of the regular season, including against WA at the WACA (a venue where they haven't won since October 2018) in their final game to shore up their spot in the decider with Queensland just 0.14 points adrift heading into the penultimate round.

Should WA lose to Tasmania at home this week, then Victoria would still be chance of hosting the final at Junction Oval with a win over the title holders. Stand-in skipper Will Sutherland (363 runs and 31 wickets) has led from the front superbly in the absence of Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland and Todd Murphy, while Marcus Harris (415 runs) continues to churn out hundreds at domestic level and Matt Short (375 runs and five wickets) has carried on his Big Bash form with a maiden Sheffield Shield century against South Australia last week.

The Vics' Aussie trio will only play again this summer if they qualify for the final.

3. Queensland (31.2 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 2 | Total BP: 10.2

March 2-5 v South Australia (Gabba)

March 14-17 v Tasmania (Blundstone Arena)

An undermanned Queensland outfit rescued their season with a magnificent final-day victory over NSW last week and are now just 0.14 points behind Victoria in second place.

Clayton, Bulls brush off NSW attack for comeback win

They'll likely need to keep winning to be a chance of jumping Victoria, and first-innings bonus points could be a major factor should both teams finish on the same number for wins for the season, so they'll need to keep playing attacking cricket either way.

If stand-in captain Jimmy Peirson (359 runs) keeps batting like he did during his century at the Gabba last Wednesday that shouldn't be a problem, and with Michael Neser and Mark Steketee (both with 33 wickets) among the top three bowlers this season, taking the 20 wickets shouldn't be a problem. Like Victoria, the Bulls can still host the final should the Vics and WA slip up in their final two matches. And if they do make the final, they would also be boosted by the returns of captain Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann from international duties.

4. South Australia (24.47 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 3 | Pen.: -2 | Total BP: 11.47

March 2-5 v Queensland (Gabba)

March 14-17 v NSW (Karen Rolton Oval)

A slow over rate against NSW in Wollongong in round three may have cost a resurgent Redbacks side a genuine chance of making this season's Shield final. Docked two points for that indiscretion, they now sit more than six points behind Victoria and Queensland, meaning they'll need to rely on both of those teams losing their last two matches of the regular season.

The good news is they play the Bulls this week and can bridge the gap to third with victory – anything less than that and their season could well be over.

Regardless, it's been a positive turnaround for the young Redbacks after just one win their previous two Shield campaigns. Ben Manenti (19 wickets, 359 runs and nine catches) has been the find of the season, Nathan McSweeney has had a breakout summer in all formats and Wes Agar (35 wickets) has rediscovered his best to be the competition's leading wicket-taker.

McSweeney continues hot streak with second Shield ton

5. Tasmania (24.1 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 3 | Total BP: 9.1

March 2-5 v Western Australia (WACA)

March 14-17 v Queensland (Blundstone Arena)

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Tigers who were touted as one of the contenders heading into the season and are all but out of the running with two games to play.

Should they beat WA on their home deck (after being demolished by the same opponent by 383 runs in Hobart last week) and then Queensland at Blundstone Arena, they'll still have to rely on the three teams above them each losing their remaining two matches.

Paine's stunning reflex grab gives Tigers the perfect start

Tasmania have the fewest scores for 50 or more of any team this Shield season (18) and they've taken the equal-fewest wickets (106) alongside NSW, with their bowling strike rate the highest of the six states.

6. New South Wales (12.79 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 0 | Drawn: 4 | Lost: 4 | Pen.: -2 | Total BP: 10.79

March 2-5 v Victoria (Albury)

March 14-17 v South Australia (Karen Rolton Oval)

NSW have just pride to play for in their remaining two fixtures as they are the only side mathematically eliminated from final contention.

QUICK SINGLE Klinger outlines blueprint to 'spark' NSW rebound

They'll also be playing to avoid an 84-year first with the 1938-39 campaign the only time they've ever been through a Sheffield Shield season without winning match in the 130-year history of the competition. And should they lose this week against Victoria in Albury it will be their longest ever winless streak having equalled their record of 10 with their loss to Queensland at the Gabba last Friday.

Despite the lack of team success, opener Daniel Hughes has backed up his four centuries in the 50-over format with a superb Shield season with his 515 runs at almost 40 placing him third in the tournament runs tally.