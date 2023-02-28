Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Sheffield Shield run home: Bonus points key to spot in final

The reigning champions are one win away from securing hosting rights of the Shield final for the second straight season with four teams still vying to challenge WA for the title

Jack Paynter

28 February 2023, 10:18 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo