Shield preview: Boland, Philippe among big inclusions

Scott Boland has boosted Victoria's hopes of appearing in a second consecutive Marsh Sheffield Shield final, with the Test quick named as part of a 13-man squad to take on Western Australia in Perth from Tuesday.

With one round remaining, the third-placed Vics need to leapfrog Queensland on the Shield ladder if they are to claim second spot and get another shot at defending champs WA in the decider.

QUICK SINGLE Sheffield Shield run home: Bulls or Vics to challenge WA

Western Australia are clear first on the competition table, with Queensland in second place on 39.09 points, narrowly ahead of Victoria (38.73). The Bulls head to Tasmania for their final-round clash tomorrow, while New South Wales and South Australia square off in Adelaide.

Boland played the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in India, before Australia shifted its team balance and opted for a three-man spin attack.

He replaces impressive 23-year-old Sam Elliott, who has taken four wickets and scored 140 runs in his two first-class fixtures this summer after debuting in November.

QUICK SINGLE The moment that broke WA champion Marsh

Western Australia meanwhile, have recalled wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe as a replacement for Josh Inglis, who heads to India with state teammate Mitch Marsh on Australia ODI duties. David Moody also comes back into the WA squad, while Claremont-Nedlands quick Liam Haskett has been named for the first time, with Joel Paris (back) and Matt Kelly (rested) making way.

Western Australia: Sam Whiteman (c), Cam Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cam Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, David Moody, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner, Teague Wyllie

Victoria: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Cam McClure, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, James Seymour, Matt Short

In Hobart, Queensland have opted to manage the workload of paceman Xavier Bartlett, who was also selected for next month's New Zealand trip with Australia A, as they push for a place in the final. In his stead, they have included pace pair Gurinder Sandhu and Liam Guthrie in a 13-man squad.

QUICK SINGLE History awaits for in-form Queensland pace pair

"Xavier has had back issues in the past few seasons, and with a possible final in Perth, and the prospect of two first-class games in New Zealand next month, we have taken the necessary decision to rest him," said Queensland selection chair Chris Hartley.

"Fortunately, we have Gurinder and Liam to call upon and know they will do a top job if called upon against Tasmania."

As they look to post their third win of the season, the fifth-placed Tigers will be without Nathan Ellis (national duties), Peter Siddle (managed) and Matthew Wade (PSL commitments).

Tasmania: Jordan Silk (c), Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

Queensland: Jimmy Peirson (c), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Aryan Jain, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth

In the South Australian capital, winless New South Wales have dropped captain Kurtis Patterson, replacing him with veteran Moises Henriques, while Jason Sangha comes in for Blake Nikitaras, who has also been dropped.

Opener Daniel Hughes is unavailable due to a calf injury, while Sean Abbott (ODIs) and Trent Copeland (retired) have been replaced in the squad by fellow quicks Blake MacDonald and Ryan Hadley.

QUICK SINGLE NSW drop Patterson as end to nightmare summer nears

Should NSW not beat the Redbacks beginning it will be only the second time in the state's 130-year Shield history they've not won a game all season with the only other occurrence being in 1938-39.

After making his Marsh One Day Cup debut last week in the final, SA batter Kelvin Smith has been added to the squad in place of Jake Carder (hamstring).

Smith has played 20 Shield matches for South Australia, his last being in 2019.

Fast bowler Wes Agar, who was just announced in the Australia A squad, has returned to the squad after being rested for the last Shield match against Queensland.

South Australia: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Kelvin Smith

New South Wales: Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Blake MacDonald, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain