All you need to know for the Sheffield Shield final

The top 10 moments of the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield

Who, when, where?

It's a rematch of last year's final with reigning champions Western Australia again taking on Victoria for the Marsh Sheffield Shield's ultimate crown. WA will host the final at the WACA Ground for the second straight season, with the five-day match to run from Thursday March 23 to Monday March 27 with play to begin each day at 10am AWST (1pm AEDT).

WA secured hosting rights for the final by finishing the season on top of the table with six wins, 4.89 points clear of Victoria in second place and despite losing their last match of the home-and-away season to the Vics, they had enough of a buffer to still finish on top.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, and SportFM in Western Australia if the wireless is more your thing.

Can I attend?

Absolutely! Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for concession and free for those aged 15 and under. Tickets are on sale here and can also be purchased at the gate each day of the match.

Gates will open at 8.30am each day with a range of food and beverage outlets available.

What's the form guide say?

Western Australia: LWWLD (most recent first)

They've been the dominant state all season and secured consecutive finals at the WACA Ground with back-to-back home and away wins over Tasmania. Either side of that were losses to South Australia and Victoria, albeit the former after another Perth Scorchers BBL title win and the latter when they rested their frontline bowlers having already ensured a home final. Their batting depth has been tested with the retirement of Shaun Marsh and departures of Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for Australia's ODI series in India. But their bowling attack has been world-class all season, with their production line of quicks able to cover the losses of Jhye Richardson (injury) and Lance Morris (national duties).

Quicks rip through WA to put Vics on the verge of Shield final

Victoria: WWWWW

After not registering a victory in their opening five matches, the Vics have stormed into a second straight final with five wins on the trot against every state to finish the regular season. They locked up second spot with last week's thumping win over WA, jumping Queensland in the final-round after the Bulls could only manage a draw in Hobart. It's been led by their disciplined young bowling attack who have bowled out each side twice in those five matches, and Matt Short's stunning form, with the right-handed allrounder scoring 50 or more in five of seven innings since KFC BBL|12.

Which big names are playing?

Barring a couple of international white-ball stars currently in India for Australia's three-match ODI series, these teams are stacked! Lance Morris will be straight back into the WA team after returning from Test squad duties, with the hosts also expected to welcome seamers Joel Paris and Matt Kelly back into the mix after they were rested for the final-round clash with Victoria last week.

Before being drafted into the Test squad during the Australian summer, Morris was the Sheffield Shield's leading wicket-taker at the halfway point of the season with 27 at an incredible strike rate of 33.1. Apart from the pending fitness of Paris who missed last week's match due to back soreness, Ashton Turner's inclusion after the retirement of state great Shaun Marsh could be the only change to the WA side that lifted the Shield last year. Cameron Bancroft has been the runaway top run-scorer this season with 880 at 58.66, including four centuries, while Hilton Cartwright is fourth on that list with 629 at 41.93 and in October at 18 years and 163 days Teague Wyllie became the youngest player since Ricky Ponting in 1992-93 to hit a Sheffield Shield century.

Wyllie proves a class above with maiden first-class ton

Missing from the WA squad is luckless quick Jhye Richardson who underwent surgery earlier this month to fix his troublesome hamstring and Australian ODI representatives Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar.

After welcoming back Scott Boland last week, who took eight wickets to help secure Victoria's place in the final, Victoria will be boosted by the return of Test stars Peter Handscomb and Todd Murphy for this week's match. Intrigue surrounds whether Murphy – who took 14 wickets at 25.21 in his debut Test series – will be preferred to veteran left-armer Jon Holland, with sides unlikely to select two spinners for the contest.

Handscomb, Marcus Harris – who got married on the weekend – Boland and Murphy will all be looking to cement their claims for an Ashes squad berth during the winter with strong performances in the decider, while Matt Short will be hoping to continue his purple patch that has yielded 483 runs at 80.5 with two centuries since the end of KFC BBL|12. Will Sutherland has handed back the captaincy reins to Handscomb after winning four games on the trot since the Big Bash, while seamer Mitchell Perry will be out to continue his hot streak ahead on a maiden Australia A tour next month. Victoria are at full strength for the final apart from Glenn Maxwell who is also with the ODI squad in India.

Sheffield Shield final squads

Western Australia: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Teague Wyllie

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

Predicted XIs

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Peter Handscomb (c), Campbell Kellaway, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

What happens if it's a draw?

If the match ends in a draw after five days – as it did last year when WA were declared champions – then the title will go to the state who secures the most bonus points after the first innings.

Bonus points are awarded only in the first 100 overs of each team's first innings. The batting side earns 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 in that first 100 overs. For example: 350 runs after 100 overs gets you 1.5 bonus points). The side bowling earns 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket they take. (for example: 10 wickets in the first 100 overs equals 1 bonus point).

Last season's decider was the first time the bonus points system had determined the Shield champion since the tiebreaker was introduced for the final in the 2018-19 season. WA secured a drought-breaking title by accumulating 1.67 first innings bonus points to Victoria's 1.44 as the morning of day three developed into an enthralling contest with a sensational spell of 2-34 by Paris edging WA ahead.

What's their history like?

The past two WA-Victoria finals have been draws with WA declared champions in 2021-22 on first innings bonus points and Victoria in 2014-15 by virtue of being the top ranked team.

Bancroft (141) and Sam Whiteman (85 and 123) set up the match for WA last season as the hosts posted 386 in their first innings before Victoria replied with 306 (Handscomb 80 and Perry 74) as Aaron Hardie and Paris each took three wickets. Hardie then ensured WA clinched a first title in 23 years with a marathon unbeaten 174 as he and Whiteman put on 174 for the sixth wicket, recovering from 5-110 in their second innings to bat out a draw.

Victoria have dominated both match-ups this season – a high scoring draw at the Junction Oval in round two and a seven-wicket win in round 10 to secure a spot in the final. Bancroft hit a ton on the opening day of the round two contest before Victoria captain Handscomb answered it with the Sheffield Shield's highest score in almost a decade with an epic 281 not out. Marcus Harris and Sam Harper also registered centuries as Victoria declared their first innings on day four with a lead of 150, with WA slipping to 3-19 before Hilton Cartwright's 76 not out saw them to safety.

Handscomb sets career mark with huge double at Junction

Scott Boland's return from national duties was the catalyst for Victoria's seven-wicket win in last week's final-round with his eight wickets for the match helping roll WA for 122 and 236. The rest of their attack – Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Fergus O'Neill and Mitch Perry – each took three wickets as Matt Short, Harris and Campbell Kellaway all hit half-centuries in Victoria's first innings reply of 298 before they chased 61 on the final day to seal a rematch in this week's final.

Back in the 2014-15 season, top-ranked Victoria secured the title after a drawn final with WA in Hobart. Both state's current coaches, Adam Voges (WA) and Chris Rogers (Victoria) were playing and scored centuries. Harris was playing for WA then and scored 81 and 158 not out but it proved in vain as the Vics batted out a draw to secure the title on the fifth day. Current players who also featured in that match were Boland, Handscomb, Bancroft and Whiteman.

The only other time WA and Victoria have met in a final since the Shield decider was introduced in the 1982-83 season was in 1986-87 with WA declared champions – the first title of their three-peat – scoring 654 in their first innings as that match also ended in a draw.

NSW have won the most Sheffield Shield titles with 47, followed by Victoria with 32, WA (16), South Australia (13), Queensland (9) and Tasmania (3).