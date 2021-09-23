Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Schedule mysteries make for early Ashes sub-plots

The much-anticipated start of the Sheffield Shield season presents several head-to-head battles which could influence Ashes selection in the coming months

Andrew Ramsey

23 September 2021, 05:33 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo