How your team can make the Sheffield Shield final

Remaining fixtures:

March 17-20: South Australia v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

March 17-20: Western Australia v NSW, WACA Ground, Perth

March 19-22: Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 27-31: First v second (venue TBC, but likely North Dalton Park, Wollongong if NSW hold top spot)

New South Wales (First)

The infinite possibilities of the bonus point system mean nothing is technically guaranteed but runaway ladder-leaders NSW are all but assured of hosting the Sheffield Shield final.

Last season's runners-up have nominated Wollongong as their home venue for the five-day decider despite having not played there in two years as they look for their first title in six years.

Defeating Western Australia in Perth will have no bearing on where they finish but their bowlers especially will be eager to impress given Josh Hazlewood has put his hand up to play the Shield final following Australia's ODI series against New Zealand.

Hughes blazes Redbacks again with second ton of Shield game

Stephen O'Keefe could also come into contention to partner Nathan Lyon having taken 16 wickets at 22 this season in five games, only one of which has come since the KFC BBL break.

Pacemen Harry Conway and Trent Copeland have been mainstays this season with 25 wickets apiece, while Sean Abbott has recently returned from injury and national duties.

David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are all expected to be unavailable for NSW with an overlapping T20 tour of New Zealand scheduled for later this month.

Victoria (Second)

After taking out four of the past five Shield titles, Victoria's dominant run finally looked over at Christmas time when they headed into the Christmas break stuck on the bottom of the ladder.

Three consecutive victories later and the Vics are somehow in the box seat to setup a rematch of last year's final and challenge for yet another domestic crown.

Will Sutherland (18 wickets at 18) has been a revelation with the ball, Nic Maddinson's astonishing four-day form has continued while Seb Gotch, who has since been injured, struck consecutive centuries to fire the reigning champions in their improbable run.

Sutherland claims career-best six-wicket haul

In the absence of Jon Holland, teenage leg-spinner Wil Parker has impressed in a limited role.

Another win over Tasmania at the Junction Oval next week would likely seal second spot and a trip to face NSW in Wollongong in the final. A draw may also be enough if Queensland are unable to defeat South Australia.

Their title hopes could receive a further boost should James Pattinson (back soreness), Will Pucovski (concussion) as well as Gotch (fractured finger) recover from their respective injuries.

Queensland (Third)

The Bulls have one more win than Victoria but their small bonus-point tally (the lowest in the competition) and just one win from their past four games has seen them squander second place heading into the final round.

Fast bowlers Cameron Gannon (the competition's leading wicket taker with 38), Michael Neser (33 wickets) and Mark Steketee (27) have all been integral to the Bulls' success, while Bryce Street has made an impressive start to his career to form an imposing opening bond with Joe Burns.

Burns drags Bulls back into contest with blistering 135

But middling seasons from the likes of captain Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett and the now-dropped Matthew Renshaw have hurt.

Queensland need to beat the bottom-placed Redbacks – or draw with a large helping of first-innings bonus points and hope Victoria fail to beat the Tigers – to have any chance of overtaking the ascendant Vics.

Their top order would be significantly boosted by the return of Marnus Labuschagne should they make the final.

Tasmania (Fourth)

Back-to-back wins has left the Tim Paine-led side holding a remote shot at a place in the final.

Nathan Ellis, who has 18 wickets in the first two games of his career, and Beau Webster, who has responded to being demoted to No.7 with scores of 50, 187, 29no (off just 22 balls in what proved a match-winning fourth-innings hand) and 48, have carried strong BBL form into the back-end of the Shield.

Ellis stars again with back-to-back Shield hauls

The returns of Jackson Bird (foot injury) and Riley Meredith (side strain) would significantly boost their bowling attack.

To make the final Tasmania will need to knock off Victoria while hoping Queensland either draw with or lose to WA.

Western Australia (Fifth)

A combination of lacklustre performances from senior players (Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright) and the absence of others due to injury or national duties (Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitch Marsh) has hamstrung WA this summer.

Like Tasmania, they too remain an outside hope of making the final but would need to leapfrog three teams and rely on results from the other two games.

Young gun Green posts career-best with unbeaten 158

The emergence of Cameron Green (699 runs at 64) despite his continued absence from the bowling crease has been the biggest silver lining of a season that has only delivered two wins from nine games.

Shaun Marsh (724 runs at 48) has led the team admirably in the absence of his brother Mitch for much of the season as well as Turner, the state's appointed vice-captain who, along with Bancroft and Cartwright, are no longer considered in the state's best four-day XI.

South Australia (Sixth)

The Redbacks search for a drought-breaking title will go on as they head into the final round nearly 10 points behind second-placed Victoria.

Their lack of success – having slipped well down the ladder for the past three seasons – led to the South Australia Cricket Association severing ties with head coach Jamie Simmons with immediate effect after five seasons in charge.

QUICK SINGLE Siddons splits with SACA, Blewett steps into the breach

Greg Blewett will take over for the final game in which the side will be hoping a 'new coach bounce' will lift them, while Jason Gillespie has been mentioned as a possible full-time option for next summer.

South Australia, who haven't tasted Shield glory since 1996, had gone 657 days without a first-class win before finally getting one over Tasmania in their final game before the BBL break this summer.

Worrall five-fa a bag full of seeds

When they won again in February as the competition resumed with Dukes balls that suit their skilful fast bowlers like Daniel Worrall and Chadd Sayers, their prospects appeared bright.

But despite strong campaigns from Tom Cooper (765 runs at 55) and Wes Agar (33 wickets at 24) subsequent losses to NSW and Victoria all but ended their season.