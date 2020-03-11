Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

How your team can make the Sheffield Shield final

We’ve broken down the prospects of each of the six states heading into the final round before the five-day Marsh Sheffield Shield decider, likely to be held in Wollongong

Louis Cameron

11 March 2020, 08:35 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo