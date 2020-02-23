Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Teams ring changes for latest Shield round

With international duties and Australia A commitments, a host of players get their chance in this week's first-class clashes around the country

Cricket Network

23 February 2020, 07:06 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo