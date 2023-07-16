'By the scruff of the neck', Nitschke implores Aussies

Shelley Nitschke has implored Australia to ‘take the game by the scruff of the neck’ as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in Sunday’s must-win second Ashes ODI in Southampton.

Australia’s hopes of claiming the Ashes outright rely on them defeating England at The Rose Bowl – a scenario that is shared by both teams with the multi-format, points-based series locked at 6-6.

One win in either of the two remaining one-dayers will be enough for Australia to retain the trophy, but head coach Nitschke has called for a big response after her team’s first string of three-straight defeats since 2017.

"We've probably just lost our polish a little bit, I think that real desire to get into contests," Nitschke said in Southampton on Saturday.

"There's a number of little things and not having someone or a couple of people just take the game by the scruff of the neck and really make it their own.

"There's a couple of things that we've pinpointed and trying to make sure we turn them around tomorrow."

Nitschke said improvements could be made across the board, as she called on Australia’s batters to turn starts into big scores.

Head coach Shelley Nitschke works with Australia’s batters in the nets // cricket.com.au

Beth Mooney hit an unbeaten 81 not out in Wednesday’s first one-dayer in Bristol and 61no in the first T20I at Edgbaston, but Ellyse Perry’s 51no in a losing effort at The Oval is the only other 50-plus score Australia’s batters have produced across the four white-ball games to date.

"It'd be nice for someone to go big with the bat; we've been getting lots of starts, so there's a lot of good signs there, we just need to go on with it," Nitschke continued.

Persistent rain on Friday forced Australia to train indoors and meant Nitschke and her fellow selectors did not get a glimpse at the pitch until the weather cleared on Saturday, delaying a call on their final XI.

But the tourists could look to inject fresh players into the bowling attack come Sunday.

They have made just one change to their XI since the first T20I at Edgbaston, swapping out Grace Harris for Phoebe Litchfield when the format changed to 50-overs.

Quick Kim Garth and leg-spinner Alana King haven’t played since the Test in Nottingham, while allrounder Heather Graham only joined the squad when her Australia A duties wrapped up earlier this month. Grace Harris is another option and would play her first ODI since 2016 if selected.

King is one of only two Australian squad members with recent experience playing at the Rose Bowl, having turned out there twice for Trent Rockets in The Hundred last year. Tahlia McGrath, who played for Southern Brave, is the other.

If King is selected, Australia would likely play two leg-spinners, after Georgia Wareham’s standout display in Bristol where she took 2-34 from her 10 overs.

"It's something we've spoken about and we'll look at, but we need to look at the conditions," Nitschke said.

"I think in Bristol it was really spin friendly so if it looks like it's going to be the same, we'll have a discussion about that.

"We haven't had a chance to have a look at the pitch with the rain that was around yesterday, so we'll hopefully get to have a look at that today."

This is the first time Australia have played a one-dayer at the Rose Bowl and the first 50-over international at the Southampton ground since 2006.

Their last T20 appearance at the venue was in 2013.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, HGrace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt