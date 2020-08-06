'Nitschke factor' a drawcard for revamped Scorchers

The chance to work with Australia legend and new Perth Scorchers coach Shelley Nitschke is proving a significant drawcard during an unprecedented period of player movement in the Rebel WBBL.

Since hiring Nitschke, who is also the Australian women’s team’s assistant coach, the Scorchers have landed both Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, the two highest run-scorers of WBBL|05.

The big-name recruitment spree may not be over yet, either, as the Scorchers have room for another two overseas players on their marquee list.

Devine revealed on Wednesday she had turned down one previous approach from the Scorchers ahead of WBBL|05, wanting to have one more crack at winning a title with the Strikers before making the move.

She was already a fan of the Western Australia program, after playing for the state in domestic 50-over cricket last summer under another highly regarded coach in Lisa Keightley, who is now in charge of England’s women.

However, her existing bond with Nitschke, forged while playing together for the Strikers in WBBL|01 and WBBL|02, was what convinced her to head west.

"They asked again this year and the opportunity, especially with Shelley coaching the team, was one I couldn’t pass up," Devine said.

"This is big coming from a Kiwi – Shelley’s an absolute legend.

"I don’t say that too often about Aussies.

"I was really fortunate to play alongside her at the Strikers and to also play a number of games against her for New Zealand.

"She’s an absolute champion of the women’s game and the work she’s done with the Australian team over the last couple of years, she has such an impact and she has so much knowledge and experience she passes on."

The chance to open the batting with Mooney was the other opportunity too good to turn down.

"I’ve been thinking that for the last couple of years, whether (she was batting for) Australia or the Heat, that I’d love to be on the other side of it rather than keep chasing the ball around," Devine added.

"I’m seriously excited about it ... it just makes me want to be better."

Mooney also credited the chance to work with Nitschke, who won four Belinda Clark Awards with her batting and left-arm spin, as a key reason for her move from the Brisbane Heat.

The Scorchers now have seven confirmed players for WBBL|06, with the contracting period to run until September 25.

Last summer, the Scorchers had England’s Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver, and Ireland’s Kim Garth on their books.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jones has strong ties to Perth and is expected take the gloves again in WBBL|06, although the Scorchers have yet to confirm such a move.

Should she return, it would strengthen a top order that is already the envy of the competition: Devine, Mooney, experienced Australian batter Nicole Bolton and talented allrounder Heather Graham.

Given the batting depth, it seems likely the Scorchers will look to round out their international contingent for a bowler.

Aside from WBBL|05 squad member Sciver, other targets include could English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone – who would no doubt be tempted by the chance to work with Nitschke – or speedster Anya Shrubsole, who played for the Perth club in WBBL|02.

Devine said while she had "kept away from the list management side of things", she was confident the Scorchers were building a list capable of bettering their semi-final finish last season.

"I’ve been having regular contact with Shelley around some of our goals for the season coming up and with the squad we’re starting to put together, we’re really going to be pushing for that finals spot," Devine said.

"But we know how competitive this competition is and looking at how close it was last year.

"We can put together the best squad on paper, but unless you do the job out on the park, it doesn’t mean much.

"The great thing we’ve got in this side (so far) is we’ve got great balance and a lot of variety, we’ve got Nicole Bolton and Heather Graham who are two fantastic allrounders … I think any player we get is really going to compliment the team."

Allrounder Devine will be joined in Perth’s pace ranks by Graham and Piepa Cleary, while off-spinners Bolton, Jemma Barsby and Emma King are the spinners currently on the Scorchers’ books.

Off-contract players from WBBL|05 include batter Chloe Piparo, pace bowlers Taneale Peschel and Samantha Betts.