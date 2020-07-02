Windies legend Sir Everton Weekes dies, aged 95

Tributes have flowed for West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes, one of the famous Three Ws, who has passed away at the age of 95.

Weekes was a batting master of the 1940s and 1950s, finishing his career with an average of 58.61 from 48 Tests, the 10th highest in history for players to have batted more than 20 times.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd July 1, 2020 We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace ✌🏾 🙏🏾 July 1, 2020 I had the great priviledge of spending time in the company of Sir Everton on several occasions over the past 2 decades. Never once did I leave his presence without feeling a sense warmth, cheerfulness & having learnt something rich & endearing each time. A truly great human being — Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2020

Five of his 15 Test hundreds came in consecutive innings in 1948, which remains a Test record.

The stunning start to his career saw him reach the 1000-run milestone in just 12 innings, a record he still shares with England great Herbert Sutcliffe.

Weekes was part of a formidable Windies batting line-up alongside fellow Barbadians Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott, the trio known as the Three Ws born within a few miles of each other in the mid-1920s.

While Worrall and Walcott were legends in their own right, former Australian skipper Richie Benaud believed Weekes was the closest in style to Sir Donald Bradman of any other batsman at the time.

Named after English football club Everton, Weekes also represented Barbados in football and bridge, while his son David Murray played 19 Tests for the Windies as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Weekes (left) with Sir Wes Hall and Sir Garfield Sobers last year // Getty

Worrell and Walcott are buried alongside each other at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados and while there is no confirmation yet about Weekes' final resting place, there is a vacant plot for the third member of the trio, should his family wish.

"He had an amazing legacy as a great cricketer and great human being," Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerrit, said in a statement.

"He was one of the most humble and decent persons you would have ever met. I want to take this opportunity to publicly express our deepest sympathy to the family of this remarkable gentleman."