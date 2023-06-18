Making it look Uzzy: Six talking points from day two

The renaissance

To hear the likes of Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan singing the praises of Usman Khawaja's play against spin throughout day two was to understand the meaning behind the term, 'Funny game, cricket'.

There was a time when Khawaja was pilloried for his performances against the turning ball, particularly in Asia, to the point that it cost him his place in the Test side in 2016, while it also meant he was never picked to play in the 2017 series in India. Granted, his ability against the turning ball was hitherto something of a moot point in the UK, where he was instead castigated for his failures against the more traditional swing and seam.

Twice dropped on Ashes tours (he insists in 2019 he was very much among Australia's top six batters and just needed to be shown some faith; time has proven him right), Khawaja's hundred on day two was a decade in the making. He now plays the turning ball adeptly. Against Moeen Ali, he stepped easily back in his crease and picked singles through the leg side often. Intermittently, he advanced down the wicket and lofted over mid-on and mid-off.

Against some early outswing from James Anderson, he was watchful, leaving carefully and taking his runs from anything pitched fractionally short, whereby he pulled with aplomb.

On a day where the tourists needed a batter (or two) to drop anchor, Khawaja seemed readymade for the job. He came armed with a game plan and executed it to the letter.

Since coming back into the Test side in January last year, the 36-year-old has now scored seven hundreds. It is more than David Warner and Steve Smith – the two Sydneysiders he more or less arrived alongside all those years ago – have managed together in that time.

The Smith question

England have again arrived with their plans for Steve Smith but it was nothing as funky as a pair of leg slips that undid the champion batter on day two. Instead his lbw dismissal to Ben Stokes represented something of a recurring theme; in his recent three-innings stint for Sussex, he was out the same way.

Prior to losing his wicket, Smith had been tied down considerably, unable to force runs against either Moeen or England's pacemen. Perhaps it was a case of clever field placings, or maybe he realised the gravity of the situation and decided to bide his time and be completely risk averse in the morning session.

Whatever the case, Smith's stalling in this manner could be seen as cause for alarm. Against India just a week ago, he worked his way out of it brilliantly, turning a scratchy beginning into a fine hundred. But more often in recent times, his strike rate has been a barometer of his performance. More broadly, during his golden period from mid-August 2013 to the end of the 2019 Ashes, he averaged 73 and struck at 57. Since, those numbers have fallen to 47 and 46 respectively.

The outswinger

Stuart Broad advertised his 'new delivery' in the months leading into the Ashes, even citing Marnus Labuschagne and Smith as his intended targets, and perhaps that was a key part of its effectiveness when he nicked off Labuschagne first ball.

Did the world's top Test batter think Broad was foxing? That the ball was in fact going to swing or nip in at him? In commentary, Ricky Ponting suggested Labuschagne was beginning from a position too far across his stumps, and was therefore not as well placed to determine which balls to play and which to leave.

For Broad, it was a huge psychological victory against a formidable opponent, just as it had been exactly one ball earlier with…

The 15th

David Warner's horror stretch against Broad continued when, after facing 25 balls from his arch nemesis (23 dots), he looked to lash a fuller, wider delivery to the cover boundary. Instead he produced a rather ungainly swipe and succeeded only in edging the ball back onto his stumps.

Fired-up Broad gets Warner, Marnus in consecutive balls

The dramatic nature of the aesthetic was reminiscent of Ponting being swept off his feet by a Jacques Kallis yorker in the fading days of his own magnificent Test career.

It was the 15th time Broad has dismissed Warner in Tests. Among Englishmen, only Alec Bedser, who removed Arthur Morris 18 times, has taken an Australian's wicket on more occasions.

The 'keepers

Twenty-four hours earlier, Jonny Bairstow enjoyed a day out on his return to Test cricket with the bat, but the Englishman was less impressive with the gloves, handing lives to Cameron Green (on nought) and Alex Carey (on 26), both of which proved relatively costly.

Carey on the other hand continued his impressive run with the bat since landing in the UK. The left-hander, who Steve Waugh has predicted to be Player of the Series, has put a disappointing tour of India with the bat well behind him and looked a picture of composure in compiling a crucial 52no at a good clip alongside the set Khawaja.

The filth

England's Ollie Pope put a little teaser out there in the build-up to the Ashes that England might have some 'quirky' plans for Smith, who was of course such a thorn in their side four years ago. Few expected that quirkiness would materialise in the form of medium pacer Harry Brook, who was introduced in the 15th over, at which point Smith had only faced 14 balls.

Brook's action was labelled by many an onlooker as 'filthy' // Getty

The shock tactic from Stokes was both lauded and decried, likely depending on which side of the Bazball fence one sits. Brook's action was only decried – Mike Atherton called it 'filthy', which seemed to be the pervading descriptor – though the Englishman's lone Test victim is none other than Kiwi superstar Kane Williamson (though he was 132 at the time, and had been batting for seven-and-a-half hours).

Ultimately it came to nothing, with Brook conceding a tidy five runs from three overs before normal service resumed.

