Let the Ashes begin: Six talking points from day one

England live up to 'Bazball' hype, thrilling opening day

England win toss, bat

Much of the 'Bazball' hype has come off the back of England's remarkable ability to chase down big totals with apparent ease, so it was perhaps with a touch of surprise that Ben Stokes opted to bat when the coin landed in his favour.

QUICK SINGLE Root ton, England declaration leaves match finely balanced

During their 13-Test charge (11 wins), England have won on all four occasions Stokes won the toss and bowled, while they have also won the four Tests in which they bowled first after losing the toss. In those eight victories, they have chased down 277, 299, 296 and 378 – never losing more than three wickets.

Their only two losses meanwhile, have come while batting first. Which brings us to…

The pitch

Zac Crawley signalled his side's intentions with a first-ball four cracked through cover-point but the England opener was also able to show complete faith in a benign surface not letting him down.

Stokes put his pre-series request in to the country's curators – he wanted flat, fast wickets – and he got at least half his wish; while the ball was hardly flying through to the 'keeper, there was nothing in the way of sideways movement for pace bowlers to exploit.

For England and Bazball, it was an ideal batting strip, though Australia were equipped to respond to the circumstances in employing Nathan Lyon (4-149) inside the first hour, then using the off-spinner for 29 overs across day one.

'Just what the doctor ordered': Bairstow on England's flying start

After play, Jonny Bairstow was hopeful his side's bowlers would be better equipped to find something in it than Australia's attack had been.

"I think the pitch is going to be interesting over the next couple of days," Bairstow said. "The lads made it look pretty good today because we went about in a way that didn't enable the Australian bowlers to settle.

"Hopefully with the skills set our bowlers have got, and with how relentless they can be with lengths and lines they bowl, we are able to exploit different things."

The selection

The Hoff is back! Josh Hazlewood hasn't played Test cricket in six months but the selectors were rewarded for their faith with a quality performance from the Blues right-arm paceman.

On a surface giving him little and against a batting line-up looking to take him on, Hazlewood mixed up his length more than he perhaps normally would, though his two wickets – both caught behind by Alex Carey – came from regulation outside edges.

Returning Hazlewood strikes after chaotic start to Ashes

The make-up of Australia's attack was perhaps the biggest talking point leading into this match, and Mitchell Starc was desperately unlucky to miss out (though Pat Cummins' reference to a "squad mentality" at the toss indicates his chance might not be far away), but Hazlewood vindicated his inclusion by being Australia's most miserly against the Bazball onslaught.

The wonderboy

Striking at 99 in Test cricket and averaging 81, Harry Brook entered his maiden Ashes series with an enormous reputation as the youthful dynamism in the Bazball revolution.

There was undeniable evidence of his brilliance throughout an action-packed 37-ball stay, in the way he timed the ball but also in a couple of the shots he dared to play: lofting Lyon over extra cover for four and then charging Scott Boland and doing the same to the Victorian seamer, who went for more than six an over (1-86 off 14) for the first time in his first-class career.

Brook bowled in bizarre fashion, Stokes wastes review

The 24-year-old survived a dropped chance from Travis Head on 24 but was particularly unlucky to be bowled by Lyon on 32, and the battle between those two looks set to be a tasty one.

The tactics

The big question pre-series centred upon what tactics Australia would use against England's all-out attack with the bat. It was answered quickly when Pat Cummins began with a deep point in place, and proceeded to regularly employ fielders on the boundary across the day.

Unperturbed, England either opted to go over them, or more commonly, picked singles at will, and in doing so they were able to maintain a run rate of around five per over. It loomed as a 400-run opening day for the hosts until Stokes surprised everyone with….

The declaration

Not for the first time in his captaincy career, Stokes went against traditional thinking and called his batters in at 8-393. It was a bold move, particularly given Joe Root was 118no and looking very capable of adding plenty more runs in quick time.

Yet the England skipper was clearly seduced by the possibility of a pre-stumps breakthrough, and threw caution to the wind, just as he forewarned he would.

Boland swings pulsating first session Australia’s way

There was another surprising twist when James Anderson, he of 685 Test wickets and perhaps the best swing bowler on the planet, stood watching as Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad shared the new ball for the four remaining overs in the day. The breakthrough never materialised, and Australia's openers will be hungrily eyeing this flat Edgbaston pitch on day two.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood