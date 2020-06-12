Stars open to trial of smaller ball in women's cricket

Nicola Carey discusses Sophie Devine's suggestion that a smaller ball could produce bigger hits and faster bowling in the women's game

Martin Smith

12 June 2020, 11:48 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo